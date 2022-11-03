Julia E. Baker gained her wings on Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 94. She will join her husband of 56 years, Jack Baker, and many other family and friends.
Julia was born in Battleground, Washington, on Mar. 13, 1928. The family moved to the Coquille, area where she went to school and lived for many years before moving to Roseburg, Oregon.
She was a trailblazer for independent women and a real whipper-snapper! They traveled to many places in the world before settling in Apache Junction, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Dale Baker; two brothers, Cecil and John Burgess, and one sister, Ann Chambers.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Garrison and husband Mike of Wetumka, Oklahoma; four sons, Butch Baker, of Shasta Lake, California, Larry Baker, of White City, Oregon, James Baker Jr., of Washington, and Patrick Baker, of Olivehurst, California; two sisters, Ruth Robison, of Marion, Montana, and Faye Sturdivant, of Coquille, Oregon; one brother-in-law, Larry Baker and wife Donna, of Coos Bay, Oregon; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date on the Oregon coast.
All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.