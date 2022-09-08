Julia (Judy) Hamilton Harms, of Green Valley, Arizona, died on Aug. 8, 2022. She was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Shanghai, China, to Julia Fisher Hamilton, a teacher at an English language school, and Maxwell M. Hamilton, a representative of the U.S. State Department. Judy’s childhood years were filled with international experiences, as her father was stationed in China, Alexandria, Virginia, and Helsinki, Finland, where he served as U.S. Ambassador from 1945 to 1947.
While attending Oregon State University in 1947, she met Charles “Chub” Church of Roseburg, Oregon. They were married in 1948 and lived in Roseburg for the next three decades. Judy raised four children while learning the skills, joys and challenges of ranch life, including raising sheep.
Following her divorce in 1979, Judy moved to Sunriver, Oregon. In 1981, she met and married Vernon Harms, an ordained minister who served as chief of chaplains and flight instructor with the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary (Col. Ret.). In 1998, they moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where Judy was involved in service organizations including the DAR and PEO as well as the scholarship committee of La Posada Senior Living Community where she and Vern lived. They enjoyed travel and among their many joys were the numerous cruises that took them around the world visiting all seven continents.
Judy lived her faith by serving God and those in need. She had a generous spirit which she demonstrated through her philanthropy to many churches, colleges, charities and individuals. She was always interested in those she encountered whether they were a high-ranking dignitary, a lumber mill operator or new friend at La Posada. Judy enriched the lives of all she met and has left our world better.
She is survived by her husband Vernon P. Harms; her four children Mindy Church Penny (Dale), Stevan Church, Tracy Church Arnn and Thomas Church; three step-sons Victor Harms (Natalie), Joseph Harms (Chris) and Byron Harms: four grandchildren David Penny (Monica), Alex Penny (CC), Christopher Church, Alexandria Church; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Donations in her memory may be made to the La Posada Philanthropy/Scholarship Fund: 350 E. Morningside Rd., Green Valley, Arizona, 85614.
