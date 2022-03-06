Julia (Julie) Marie Ortiz, age 47, left this earth to be with Jesus on Feb. 3, 2022. Born July 8, 1974 as the only child of Juan Ortiz and Tenaya Wright Ortiz; during a severe thunder storm in Oregon City, Oregon. She lived with many challenges due to high fevers as a two-year-old.
Julie attended Roseburg High School and with the help of many excellent teachers and counselors, she graduated in 1993. She participated in Special Olympics and won many awards in bowling.
Julie work at Sunrise Enterprises, Mercy Hospital, Umpqua Valley Nursing Home, the Humane Society Thrift Store and St. George’s Episcopal Church.
She loved all animals and was blessed with a mutual and special communication of love and trust. Julie cared for other people’s animals and gave a loving home to many rescues. Julie’s sweet spirit was always a joy and comfort for all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.
Julie is survived by her mother and father, her uncle Mark (Grace) Wright, cousins Matthew and Ashlyn, aunt Keene (Greg) Fox, cousins BreaLee (Patrick) O’Connor, Sierra (Stephen) Skyler, Taylor, Bodie, Ryan, Diana and Wyatt, aunts Elida Long and Elia Arellano, uncles Dave and Baltazar Ortiz. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Glen and Monica Wright and David and Gregoria Ortiz.
A memorial will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church on April 1 at 3 p.m. 1024 SE Cass Ave, Roseburg OR 541-673-4048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.