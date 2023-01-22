Julie Wathen was born on Dec. 18, 1925, in Longview, Texas, to Jerry Joseph Lucy and Annie Lucy. She had three brothers, Jerry, Dan and Frank.
Julie was a remarkable woman with a brilliant mind. She graduated from Texas State College for Women with a degree in sociology. She was kind, funny, generous, patient and loving. Her mind was sharp, and her sense of humor remained intact till the end. Julie was clear-minded, current, a good listener and respectful of all.
A few areas of importance to Julie included being involved in social and philanthropic causes for the betterment of people, her church, playing bridge and reading. Julie was a voracious reader, whether The Muller Report unabridged, Louise Penny books, biographies, historical novels or truly anything of interest. Julie had a keen understanding of inequities in our social fabric and worked to make a positive impact where she felt she could. She also really enjoyed dining, either with her family or her friends at Drake Terrace.
One cannot forget Julie’s love of music (Willie Nelson) as well as being on the dance floor with her favorite partner, Shug. Above and beyond all else, Julie loved her family and friends. She was married to the love of her life, Thurman Richard (Shug) for just shy of 70 years. Julie and Shug raised three sons, Ben (Joann), Dan and John (Ann). She was a grandparent to Joshua, Andrew, Jeffrey and Allison. She was also a great-grandparent, aunt and friend to so many, near and far. Julie is and will continue to be, missed and remembered with love. As one friend stated recently, “we all want to grow up to be just like Julie.”
If you would like to make a gift to honor Julie’s memory, please do so to the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank, or an organization that speaks to your heart.
