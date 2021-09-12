June Marie (Hadley) Scriven, age 90, completed her journey here on earth and entered into her heavenly
home on September 1, 2021.
June was born to Gordon and Jesse Hadley in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 27, 1930.
June moved with her parents to the Pacific Northwest during the depression. As a child, she lived in
various areas throughout Washington and Oregon. After her parents became pioneer pastors, June
accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior as a young child and served Him faithfully her entire life.
June attended Canyonville Bible Academy, in Canyonville, Oregon. While still in high school, she met
Benny (Ben) Scriven. They were married soon after her graduation, on June 29, 1949. Ben passed away
June 3, 2021, just prior to their 72nd wedding anniversary.
During their marriage, June and Ben were blessed with seven children; four sons and three daughters.
June provided a loving home while living in various locations throughout Oregon, California, Washington,
and Idaho. After moving to Myrtle Creek in the late 1960s, June began a career of her own working as a
Certified Nurse Assistant at Forest Glen Hospital in Canyonville, Oregon, where she was well-respected by patients and staff alike. She and Ben were charter members, and longtime parishioners, of the Assembly of God Church in Myrtle Creek.
June is survived by her brother Ken (Kathy) Hadley of Washougal, Washington. Also surviving are her children: Jerry (Jerry Lynne) of Butte Falls Oregon, David of Coos Bay, Oregon, Dale (Kathy) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Dennis (Sue) of Redding, California, Betty (Don) Anderson of Arlington Washington, Lynette (Gary) Niswonger of Roseburg, Oregon, and Debbie (Tom) Scalera of Salem, Oregon. Also, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rev. Jerry Scriven will officiate a memorial service, date to be determined.
