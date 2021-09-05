Johnson, Justin Dale II was 35 years old when he left us to go live with Jesus.
Justin was born July 8, 1986 to Justin Dale Johnson and Andrea Michelle Gregory Moore in Roseburg, Oregon. Justin passed away August 17, 2021 in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
Justin lived his whole life in the Myrtle Creek area. He loved being outdoors, camping, hunting, and riding his 4-wheeler with his dad in the mountains and on the Oregon Coast. Justins dad taught him to drive log truck and Justin really enjoyed being a log truck driver.
Justin is survived by his parents, Justin Dale Johnson and Andrea Michelle Gregory Moore; his half-sister Amber Gregory of Sherwood, Oregon; half-brother William Hemenway of Dallas, Oregon; Grandfather Milton Conrad Johnson Jr of Riddle, Oregon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Anyone who knew Justin knew he had the biggest heart, and infinite compassion and kindness for others. He would give you anything he had if he thought you needed it and would never ask for it back. Justin is much loved by all who knew him.
Justins ashes will be scattered by his father and mother at an undisclosed location.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced to family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.