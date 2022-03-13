Karen Eileen Sumstine was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was taken from us to early. She was a high school sweetheart from 1964 to May of 1968, where that high school sweetheart became the wife of a sailor and Vietnam Vet. Shortly after being married, her husband shipped to Vietnam again and she was left carrying their first son, Bill. In early 1970, the family was made whole again and after a short time she began carrying their second son, Duane, only to lose him the day before his first birthday. During the latter time of Duane’s life, she would spend much of her time daily doing physical therapy on him to strengthen his muscles. Because of her husband’s career in the Navy, she lived in many different places including Florida, Puerto Rico, Washington State and few places in California.
In 1985, the family came back home to Glide, where she had graduated from high school in 1967. Shortly after returning home, she went to work at Glide Water Association where she was the office manager for 29 years. With the combination of her life as a military wife and her time at Glide Water, she became a very strong and independent woman who was also a very kind and caring woman. She had been known to take on the commanding officer of a Reserve Minesweeper aiding to the acceleration of his being relieved of command. During her time in Puerto Rico, she was the president of the little league football and also umpired their games. During one of her games, she was harassed by a father and she offered to take off her shirt so he could put it on to see if he could do any better. He shut up and the game continued. Even though her son played on one of the teams she was available for any of the games except his. When our oldest grandson graduated from Air Force boot camp, she foot the bill to take his dad and two brothers with her, and upon returning she told me this story. Security was a bit tight and they were all in a rented car, our son was driving and when they pulled up to be checked she pulled out her ID card which was a retired military spouse ID card and the guard upon seeing that snapped to attention, saluted her and said to my wife, “you are in charge ma’am” and waved them through. It kind of shocked her but also made her feel good.
Karen loved and made numerous porcelain dolls with her mother, she often crocheted and later began doing different crafts with her sister(s). She also loved holding her grandsons and her great grandchildren when they were small. During their 53 years of married life they (Karen and her husband Chuck) learned to walk side by side through life and if one became weak or ill the other one would carry the one needing the help. She is and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father Art and Dee Southwick and her youngest son Duane. She is survived by her husband Chuck, her son Bill, three sisters, three grandsons, two great-granddaughters and a great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.