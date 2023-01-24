Karen Louise Gibbons
Feb. 13, 1960 – Jan. 5, 2023
A Life in Color
Karen Louise Gibbons, 62, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Her final days were spent at home with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband Rick Gibbons, her parents Gale and Gloria Green, her sister Angela Caldwell (Mark), children Logan Gibbons (Lindy) and Trinity Gibbons (Margo), niece Cassidy Greer (Aaron), six beloved grandchildren Mick (7), Sidda (4), Leo (4), Maggie (2), Teviss (1), and Arturo (7 months), as well as countless other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends in her tribe.
Karen came kicking and swinging into this world on Feb. 13, 1960, in Eugene, Oregon. She was the firstborn child to her loving parents Gale and Gloria Green. Her sister, Angela, was born shortly thereafter and the young family of four began their life in Cottage Grove. The Fregosos, her close-knit extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, gathered often in Red Bluff, California, for birthdays and holidays. A tradition that Karen valued throughout her life.
A job as the local bank manager brought Gale Green and their family to Riddle in 1972.
Karen quickly became a standout student at Riddle High School, excelling at anything and everything she participated in. She was a three-sport athlete, lettering all four years in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She was active in student government, a member of the honor society, and was involved with numerous other extracurriculars. She was smart, beautiful, and well-liked by all.
A schoolhouse bet brought Karen and Rick together when a classmate dared her to ask the next boy that walked out of the locker room to the Sadie Hawkins dance. Fate would have it that boy was little Ricky Gibbons, and as they say, the rest is history. They were married on June 14, 1980, and spent the next 42 years connected at the hip, working together to build a home, grow a business, serve their community and raise their family.
The absolute pride and joy of Karen’s life were her two beloved children. First came Logan, in 1985, followed shortly thereafter by Trini, in 1987. Karen pursued motherhood with unmatched dedication and passion. She never missed a class party, field trip, or sporting event − not a single one. She took in their classmates as her own, loving and teaching them with her no-nonsense communication style and the ever-present threat of a wooden spoon. Every weekend her home played host to basement slumber parties, followed by her signature chocolate chip pancakes in the morning. She was the consummate mother to her pack − protective, nurturing, and loyal.
She loved a good road trip, and many were had in her treasured 1993 brown Chevy Suburban. She literally drove thousands of miles to see ball games, her niece Cassidy’s art shows, and many other special occasions. Her “kids” were always the star of the show in her mind, and distance was no obstacle for a chance to see them shine. All she needed was a bit of power, a third-row seat, and her hands on the wheel and she was good to go.
In the mid-1990s, when her father-in-law Lawrence Gibbons became ill, he asked her if she could step in to help run Allen & Gibbons Logging. Using her intelligence, leadership, and innate business sense she quickly established herself as the chief financial officer. It was common knowledge that Karen was “The Boss,” though she sometimes begrudged the position. Her guiding principles were to speak directly, spend wisely and serve the greater good. Together, she and Rick deployed those values and navigated the ups and downs of business ownership for 25 years.
Karen was 62 going on 15 and lived to laugh and play. Her favorite weekend of the year was the annual Fregoso Family Reunion - Kamp Run-A-Muck - which she had hosted at her home since 2010. Every year the stakes were raised with a new thrill, be it a 200-foot slip’n’slide or a zipline into the river. If the Fregoso cousins could dream it up, she and Rick would make it a reality, and of course, she was always the first in line to give it a try.
Karen was thrilled when her kids married “good people.” Lindy, Margo, and Aaron gave her more to love and further opened her heart with the blessings of six incredibly special grandbabies. As usual, she reveled in their accomplishments and milestones. She loved to have in-depth conversations with them over a cup of coffee and juice or milk. Seeing their faces light up when “Nanny” entered the room was pure joy.
Those that knew her can attest, she truly was larger than life. Her matter-of-fact personality and infectious laughter could bring a room to tears of joy or fear, and often you didn’t know which one was coming. She had a strong sense of right and wrong and cared deeply about getting things right. She pressed others to get it right as well, not shy to let them know when they were missing the mark. She looked out for her family, friends, and even strangers, giving of her time, talents, and treasure without the need for acknowledgment or accolades. Her integrity and generosity set her apart.
Karen was crushed by her diagnosis. Not because she was afraid of death – her faith was strong and grounded – but because her biggest worry in life was abandoning her kids, grandkids, and community… her tribe. So, she left this world just like she came into it – kicking and swinging. Fighting courageously against the odds for one more day, one more hour, one more breath, with the ones she loved.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, and all are welcome. The family encourages you to wear your favorite color to honor Karen’s life − a life she lived in full color.
In lieu of flowers, please consider treating the kids in your world to a meal, a gift, or (better yet) an adventure. The family would love to hear your memories and stories and ask that you submit them at: //www.everloved.com/life-of/karen-louise-gibbons
