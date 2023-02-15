Karen Phillips was an amazing, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She lost her life here to cancer, to be with God, on Feb. 10, 2023, at the age of 68.
The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Karen. Camping on the Oregon Coast, walking the beaches for rocks, just enjoying life, always together with the love of her life, husband of 52 years, Ron Phillips. However, when one of her grandkids were playing a sport, she was always there. Grandma was there cheering on all her boys and she fought so hard and looked forward to cheering on her great-grandchildren.
Karen and Ron made a beautiful home together in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, for their two children Ryan and Danya. Karen was a caring and beautiful mother who protected us with love and support to the very end.
She is survived by her loving and supporting husband, Ron Phillips. Along with children, Ryan (Stephanie) Phillips, Danya Page. Sister, Kathy (Randy) Richardson and brother, Dean (Merry) Jones. Grandchildren, Austin (Hannah) Page, Casen Phillips, Caleb Phillips, Jace Page, Aaron Page, Kylee Page. Great-grandchildren, Addilynn Page, Everley Page, Eli Sanman, Wyatt Sanman, Brooks Sanman, and Emma Page. Nieces, Nicole Slay, Taylor Jones and Nephews Garrett Slay, Nico Bartholomew.
Karen is preceded in death by parents, Lynnwood and Bette Jones, and brother, Doyle Jones.
To all of those she loved and touched deeply, please join us in a memorial service at the Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, on 965 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg, Oregon, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, 2023.
