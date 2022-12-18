Katherine "Annette" Allen (Yegge) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 6, 2022, after a long illness, at the age of 61. Annette was born to Delores and Frank Yegge in Upland, California, on Dec. 19, 1960, and resided in Fontana, California, until 1975. In 1975, she moved with family to Sutherlin, Oregon.
Upon graduation from Sutherlin High School in 1979, Annette moved to Ashland until 1988. Annette worked and lived in Eugene for many years starting in 1988. In Oct. of 1989, she married the love of her life, Zach Allen. They have two wonderful children, Zed and Carly. Annette later resided in Seal Rock, Oregon. Annette enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, cooking, traveling, watching sports and playing city league softball and volleyball.
Annette is survived by her husband Zach, son Zed, daughter Carly, mother Delores Yegge, brothers John Yegge and Mark Yegge ... plus many caring family members and others whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her father Frank and brother Paul.
The Allen family would love to have you join them for a celebration of her life to be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Dye House at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon. All friends, former co-workers and family members are welcome to attend and remember Annette and share loving stories!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to two of Annette's favorite charities: Holt International Children's Services and Nature Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.