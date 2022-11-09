Katherine “Kitty” Murphy, beloved mother and great grandmother, passed away Nov. 1, 2022 after 99 years, 13 days of wonderful living. Mom had a long and wonderful life, living through the depression, WWII, the rise and fall of communism, 17 presidents and many more historical events. The great blessing for mom was that she retained her memory and lucidity to the very end. Her ability to remember people, places and things, in detail, from her childhood until her last couple of days was amazing.

