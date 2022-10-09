The daughter of the late Conrad Franklin Klooster and Margaret Jean Christie Klooster, Kathleen Roseanne Klooster was born in Kirkland, Washington, on May 1, 1955. She died unexpectedly at her home near Canyonville on Sept. 24, 2022.
Her school years began at Rose Hill Elementary in Kirkland, Washington. When the family moved to Oregon in 1961, she went first to Canyonville, then to Days Creek and finally to South Umpqua High School. She attended Lane Community College, Umpqua Community College and the University of Oregon. After college she began a multifaceted career that included waitressing, clerical work and mill work before turning to her real passion which was designing and creating art and jewelry which she sold throughout the state. For many years, she also worked at Country Livin' Antiques in Canyonville.
Kathleen Klooster was the very best mom, artist, herbalist, healer, activist, rock collector and juggler. She was a good friend and a tireless advocate for the people and causes in which she believed. She was born with a spirit of exploration, adventure and enjoyed nothing more than traveling to see what was around the next bend in the road. She often shared details of her trips throughout the U.S. and Canada, and to Alaska and New Zealand.
In 1979, she married Richard Hannigan in Langlois, Oregon, and together they raised their children; Nathaniel Hannigan, Thaddeus Hannigan and Audrey Rose Klooster-Hannigan in Bandon and Canyonville, Oregon.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Carla Bonney, brothers; Ross Klooster, David Klooster; nieces Bethany Bonney and Carmen Klooster and nephews Jeremy Bonney and Keith Klooster. She enjoyed becoming the adopted grandmother of Fionna and Asher when her son Thad married Reanna Meisner. In addition to her immediate family, she leaves behind extended family and many close friends.
Friends and family are welcomed to gather for a celebration of her life on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Days Creek School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Shriner's Children's Hospital in Portland.
