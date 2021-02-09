Kathleen Turitto was born in Akron, OH to Helen McCarthy and Harry G. Ream. Growing up, she loved spending time on her grandfather's farm there.
She recalled a memory during the Great Depression that she looked out the window of the 4th floor of her father's law office and down at the building below and seeing lines of people wrapped around the building queuing up for the soup kitchen.
She moved to New York City in the late 1930s for work opportunities and met her husband John shortly thereafter. They had two daughters in the 1940s and then moved to Oakland, CA in 1949, eventually settling in Concord, CA. In 1961, they moved to San Diego to be closer to Johns family. John passed away 1974.
In the late 1960s, she was very active in the anti-war movement. Years later, she quietly spoke of the FBI questioning her about her anti-war activities and that they had a file on her. We got quite a chuckle from that as the years went on.
In 1983 at the tender age of 68, she took a French language class at the local community college where her love for the language and wanderlust took her to France to pursue an extensive course there. She spent her education in the city of Rambouillet where she made some life-long friends and even wrote a memoir of her time there and published it when she was 100!
She had a long career as a legal secretary in San Diego. After moving to central California, she went to work at Delta College in Stockton as the secretary for the Dean of the Mathematics Department. She retired in 1985 and then moved to Oregon.
Kathleen loved classical music, sewing, gardening, reading murder mysteries, Jon Stewart, and watching Comedy Central. She had a curiosity about the Universe, Buddhism, and the Humanities. She had many friends, all over the world.
She is survived by her daughter Johanna, granddaughter Angela and grandson Anthony.
At her request, she will not be having a service in Oregon. There will be a celebration of life in San Diego next month. No service at her request. If you would like, please donate in her memory to the Audubon Society or World Wildlife Fund.
