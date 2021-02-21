Kathy was born in Seattle WA, and attended Nathan Hale High School where she was nicknamed Krackie. She moved to Roseburg OR, a place she truly loved, after marrying Virgil Brown. She was the daughter of Jim and Elaine Crane, sister to Robin Crane and Janeen Crane/Epps., mother to Andrea Brown-Mackie, Adam Brown, Jeremy Benson and auntie to Katie, Jesse, Alisha, Kay, Lonnie and Torre.
Kathy worked in finances all of her adult life and was an escrow officer with Amerititle, a demanding job she met with excellence and high standards. She was known at work as Downtown Kathy Brown (KB) later changed to Insane Kathy Crane. She never hesitated to insert her quick wit, life of the party attitude wherever she was. Fun was her essence and she was also known to give it to you straight up. Her elaborate costumes on every Halloween were ALL out! She played: Trump, BeetleJuice (with real moss on her face), a Kentucky Derby jockey. dirt bike rider with facial tread marks to name a few.
She loved her family, the Seattle Seahawks, glamping at the dunes in Florence, winning in casinos and was a real game playing card shark. A memorable character she was, full of shenanigans, sass and love of life. She will be greatly missed by many. Long live her beautiful memory.
