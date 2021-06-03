Kathy Marie Savage, a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, wife, and avid sports fan, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the age of 58.
She was born on December 9, 1962, to Ruth and Lynn Ulam at Minot AFB in North Dakota. After graduating from South Umpqua High school in 1981 she married her husband, Lincoln Savage. Together, they had two children: Ryan and Eric. She worked as a receptionist for two different doctors in Canyonville before Rheumatoid arthritis forced her to retire.
She was a great mother and grandmother and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her children and family as she loved them all. She loved spoiling her four grandchildren, cherished being a big sister, guiding a husband, and caring for her parents. She loved socializing with her family, friends and many other people standing in line to purchase groceries. Many loved her for her compassionate ways and her caring heart, which has been shown through the many stories shared in the recent week.
Kathy was a simple woman that loved to watch her sports, especially the Ducks. Win or lose that was still her favorite team. Her passion for watching sports started with her two sons Ryan and Eric, and then to her niece and nephew Blake and Morganne. She spent countless hours sitting at ballparks and never missing a road game. Her favorite place to watch a game was at Roseburg’s American Legion field.
“Baseball is not life and death. But in life and death, we remember the game, and we remember those who shared the game with us.” Jeff Zillgitt
She will be forever missed and loved by her husband Lincoln Savage; parents: Ruth and Lynn Ulam; sister Lori Ulam; children: Ryan (wife Emily) and Eric (wife Emily) Savage; nephew Blake Cupp; niece Morganne Cupp; and grandchildren: Bryson, Chase, Archer, Claralynn.
A celebration of life will be August 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. Roseburg American Legion Baseball Field.
