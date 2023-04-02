Our beloved mother and grandmother Kathy Mildred Hunt passed away on March 28, 2023.
She is survived by her children, Laurence A. Hunt, Jr. (Shawnna), Jodi L. Hunt (Brian) and Shannon M. Gloersen (Egil), as well as her grandchildren, Anthony Hunt (Jen), Shantel Crowley (Michael), Kyle Hunt (Felicia), Kenneth Houston, Zac Houston, Kaitlin Sommer (Drew) and Anders Gloersen. Her siblings, Samuel Williams (Rosie), Rhoda O’Brien and her aunt Trudy and uncle Jon Ballard.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Zoey and Bonnie Hunt; Zac, Natalie, Ethan, Dani, Jaysie, Cooper, Eli, and Blair Larkin; Katherine Hunt; Kailani, Zachary, and Hunter Crowley; Myrah and Ronnie Hunt; Avienda and Kazimir Rogers. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl J. and Alberta Williams and her grandchild Maci Larkin.
Kathy’s immediate family would like to thank the caring staff at CHI Mercy Medical Center and Pastor Tim S. Kelly for taking care of her in her final days.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to The Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org in her name (ID 6185798953).
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at Sunnyside Theatre, 663 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, Oregon on Saturday, April 1 at 12 p.m. Her final resting place will be at Roseburg National Cemetery by her husband, Lawrence A. Hunt, Sr.
