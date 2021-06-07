Kathy Tapley, 79, died May 4, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon.
In keeping with her nature, a small gathering was held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens where she was laid to rest with James Hardie, her former husband who preceded her in death in 2004.
She is survived by her husband Brendan Tapley; her children Debbie Allert, Laurel Hardie, and Patti Hardie; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew Jones in 2003.
Kathy was an entrepreneur at heart and spent her life owning and operating several small businesses. Hardie Tax Service was her pride and joy, which she ran for over 30 years. Other ventures included The Hardie House used furniture store, Mrs. P. Willie White’s gift shop, Matinee Video, and Parkside Flowers.
Her favorite things to do included spending hours playing slot machines, camping and reading Louis L’Amour novels. She loved cats and dogs and had many as pets throughout her life. Her most recent dog, Hunter, is now up for adoption at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to Saving Grace in her name.
