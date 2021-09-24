Keenan Ray Pilger passed peacefully in his mother’s arms and into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 6, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. Keenan was born on December 6, 2020, in Chico, California to his parents, Stephanie Martinez and Steven Pilger.
During his nine short months on earth, he fought a long, hard battle of Menkes Disease, among many other medical conditions. He enjoyed country music, watching Coco melon, humming, giggling, and being cuddled by his loved ones. He was loved by those who met him, and he will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his cousin, Nova Rose Mandera. He is survived by his parents, Stephanie Martinez and Steven Pilger; his favorite brother, Emiliano; his favorite sister, Penelope; maternal grandparents, Melissa Mandera and Maxifredo Martinez; paternal grandparents, Jennifer and Timothy Pilger; aunts and uncles, Brandon Galvez, Javier Mandera, Hector Mandera, Cheyenne Pilger and Trevor Pilger; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and great-grandparents.
His celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Roseburg Christian Fellowship.
