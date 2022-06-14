Keith went home to his Lord and Savior on June 1, 2022, after a short stay in hospice care in Roseburg, Oregon. Keith was born on Dec. 5, 1936, in Vancouver, Washington, to B.A. (Bill) and Dixie May (Hippert) Osborn. Bill was employed in the construction of the Bonneville Dam. After, the family moved to Mulino, Oregon, near Portland. There, Jorita A., Darlene J., and David Kent were born. In Dec. 1946, the family moved to Haynes Inlet, North Bend, Oregon. After the accidental death of father, Bill, in early 1948, Keith began working part-time for the neighboring dairy farmers.
Keith completed high school in 1954 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955. For three years, his duty stations included Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Philippines. He returned to North Bend and worked different jobs including auto parts, Weyerhaeuser and logging positions. In 1976, Keith moved with daughter Rose Marie to Winston, Oregon, and then Roseburg for 46 years. He worked in various jobs of hardware, Watkins product sales and insurance sales.
Keith enjoyed hobbies of fishing on the Umpqua River, black powder and other shooting sports. High on the list of his activities was attending church; first in Winston and then in Roseburg. It was at New Life Church where Keith met and then married LaVeta Fisher on Jan. 21, 2006. They continued in the church family fellowship.
Proceeding Keith in death were wife LaVeta, daughter Rose Marie, sister Jorita and husband Charlie Farmer. Surviving Keith are step-daughter, Linda Fisher of Roseburg, step-son, Edward Fisher of Las Vegas, sister Darlene (Dick) Bond of Klamath Falls, Oregon, brother David Kent Osborn of College Place, Washington, nephews David (Inge) Bond of Rock Springs, Wyoming, James Osborn of Coos Bay, Oregon, and Andrew Osborn of North East, Oregon.
A celebration of life was held on June 10, 2022, at New Life Church in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.