Keith Edwin Paschke of Roseburg passed away on July 14, 2021 at the age of 83.
Keith was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 12, 1937 to Father Edwin Gustav Paschke and mother Myrtle Bernice Stromgren Paschke. Keith moved with his family to Medford, Oregon, when he was still a young boy, and graduated from Medford High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Marine Corps soon after graduation and proudly served the United States. Upon discharge, Keith moved back to Medford, where he joined Pacific Power and Light and loyally stayed with that company until retirement.
Keith married the love of his life, Betty Lee (Betts) Brewer on his 24th birthday, August 12, 1961, in Reno, Nevada at the "Little White Chapel". Keith and Betts moved the family to Roseburg, Oregon, in 1969 and lived out the rest of their lives. They enjoyed tennis, friends and most of all, family time. Keith was a member of the Roseburg Alliance Church and really enjoyed the friendships that he built there.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Karen Paschke, and his wife, Betts. He is survived by his brother Ken Paschke; children Tracee Lee VanSlyke and husband Dan, Darren Paschke and his wife Ronda; grandchildren Levi VanSlyke, Lindsee Coke, Hunter Paschke and Lauren Paschke; great-grandchildren Ellee and Weslee VanSlyke and Benjamin and Baylee Atkin.
A celebration of life will be held at Roseburg Alliance Church on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family that would like to honor Keith can donate to one of his favorite causes, The Wounded Warrior Project - woundedwarrierproject.org
