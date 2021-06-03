Keith Welty, age 54, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on May 27, 2021 at his home.
Keith was born May 3, 1967, in Roseburg, to William “Bill” and Janice Welty. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1985.
Keith worked for 25 years as a manger and regional manager of the local movie theaters. Keith loved his job at the theaters. When the Starlight Theater closed and the company downsized, Keith moved into the banking industry. He worked for U.S. Bank for ten years.
Keith liked to travel with his longtime friends Mike and LeAnn. Keith was a kind, generous and funny guy who will be greatly missed. Keith enjoyed playing the piano and was also an avid collector of treasures. Keith was a good son, brother, and friend.
Keith is preceded in death by his mother Janice Welty; grandparents Francis and Eileen Welty, grandmother Lucille Pryor; and Uncle Delmar Pryor. Keith leaves behind his father William “Bill” Welty; brother, Curtis (Tammy) Welty; sister, Kim (Terry) Shaw; nephews and nieces, Josh, Anthony, Spencer, Trever, Hanna, Haley, Dustin, Jason, Andrew, Brandon, Chanel, Brittnee, William, Taylor, Mattie, Vivi, Emma, Riley and Lexi; along with a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his loving friends, Mike and LeAnn Loomis.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon. Graveside services will be held at Oak Creek Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11 a.m.
