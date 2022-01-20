Kel Stenoien, 80, died peacefully at home Jan. 11, 2022, with her husband Paul and oldest daughter Christie at her side. Kel was born as Judith Linell McGuire on Jan. 16, 1941, to Pearl (Aldrich) and Ellis McGuire in Everson, Washington. She spent her childhood years in Washington and Oregon and attended Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon, and Shoreline Community College in Washington. In 1957, she married William Betts (Bud) Glen III in Tenmile, Oregon. They had five children, Christie, Judith, Dana, Sandra, and Peter. In 1969, she married Jon Marc Cross in Seattle, Washington. In 1975, her era of peace and contentment started when she settled down with and later married Paul Milton Stenoien in Ballard, Washington.
Kel was an avid knitter and reader, loved gardening, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and folk music festivals. She worked for the Seattle Police Department, the MS Society, and other community and charitable efforts throughout the years. Kel and Paul spent most of their retirement years near Onekahakaha Beach in Hilo, Hawaii; and recently settled in Sutherlin, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Jacklin McGuire and Joyce Tucker Lilleberg, brother Jerry McGuire, and children Dana and Peter. She is survived by a brother Glenn McGuire (Jean) of Lynden, Washington; husband Paul Stenoien of Sutherlin, Oregon; daughters Christie Knutson (Greg) of Roseburg, Oregon; and Judi Crouse (Jorge) of Sarasota, Florida; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one recent great-great-granddaughter.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Bristol Hospice of Eugene for the loving care and support in Kel's final days. Final arrangements are by Pearson's Funeral Home in Roseburg, Oregon. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations made to local foodbanks and nonprofit housing organizations would be very appreciated.
