Kelly was born on February 22, 1949 and passed peacefully in a Bandon Hospital on March 22, 2021.
Joe, as known to many friends and family was born to a pioneer family in Douglas County and was a very small baby. With the love and nurture of family he grew to be a strong, healthy, handsome young man. Although he spent his last years in Port Orford, he never lost is love of Douglas County and visited when he was able. He could tell you where the best places to find lady slippers, bird bills, cat ears, and lamb tongues.
He loved to travel and when going to a Native American reservation to learn silver smithing, he met the love of his life, Helen. They traveled together and built a beautiful home of Japanese architecture in Port Orford as Joe was a master carpenter.
He loved the sea and became a surfer and spent time in Hawaii surfing for many years. He loved to swim and would catch a bus from his home to Coos Bay, where he would swim a hundred laps. He enjoyed reading, public radio, Umpqua ice cream, and sending hand written post cards to friends and family that could only be described as poetry. He was completing his dream home in Port Orford after the loss of his beloved wife and companion.
He will be missed by the community of Port Orford and all his friends and family.
Joe is survived by his mother Clara Jean; brother, Patrick; sister, Memoree and many nieces and nephews.
It was said by a friend that if all the world was like Joe, there would be no more wars and only peace and love. “Catch the big wave,” and know that your spirit will live forever in our hearts.
