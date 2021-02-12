On Sunday, January 31, 2021, Kendra M. Fain was given her wings to go home at the age of 33. She was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, aunt, niece, wife and friend.
There will be a celebration of Kendra’s life on February 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Sutherlin Family Church, with a pot luck gathering after. We would like for everyone to bring pictures of you with Kendra, or a picture just of you and a note for her children on how you met Kendra, what you will remember most about her, and a story to share with her kids that will be placed in a book for them. If you will not be able to attend, but want to send something send a letter to: Letha Long, P.O. Box 556, Sutherlin, OR 97479.
