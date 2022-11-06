Kendrick Martin Grimes, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 — he was 88 years old. His loving wife, Barbara, was by his side. Ken is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Robert, and daughter, Darla Becker, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other loved ones. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Bill Grimes, his son Kenny Grimes, grandchildren Seth Becker and Shobe White, his sister Billie Vaughn Gambel and brother-in-law George Gambel, as well as several family members on Barbara’s side and many more family and friends.
Kendrick Grimes was born in Brownsfield, Texas, on March 14, 1934, to Viola Minnie Martin and Billie Mack Grimes. In 1948, Ken and his family moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, and bought the Hometown Bakery. Ken enrolled himself in school and decided to start as a freshman, rather than an eighth grader. He played football, basketball and baseball. He loved sports and was captain of the basketball team.
Ken and Barbara Mealer met in 1949. Barbie was a cheerleader and Ken’s biggest fan. Ken and Barbara were married at the Christian Church by Lloyd Whitford, on May 26, 1951. They celebrated their 71st anniversary in May of 2022. Ken gave credence and love to the Lord; he was a member of the Calapooia Free Methodist Church at the time of his passing.
Ken worked several jobs while his wife finished high school, including sawmills, JC Penney’s and even spent some time working at a bank. As a young couple, Ken and Barbara moved to California where Ken went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance. He learned a great deal about the industry and went to work for State Farm Insurance, and then switched to Farmers Insurance. Ken opened his own Farmers Insurance office in Sutherlin in the late 1970s and finished his career working through the office of Dave Gilkeson, in Roseburg, Oregon. Ken worked in insurance for over 40 years and retired at the age of 79.
Ken’s favorite pastimes were golfing, pool, watching sports, spending time with family and playing card games. Some of Ken’s most cherished memories in life were the bridge and pinochle parties that he and Barbara would attend or host throughout their 30s. These card games continued for years and became weekly traditions with Ken, Barbara and their three children, Kenny Jr., Robbie and Darla. Ken was very competitive but always a good sport. The games were always filled with fun, laughter and jokes.
Perhaps, one of the most fascinating qualities about Ken is something that only his wife, children and grandchildren knew about. This special quality was that he was MAGIC. To this day, no one knows how he could make special treats or toys appear out of thin air and at the perfect time. They only knew that he got his magical powers from the “old man on the mountain.” There were a few times when one of the grandchildren would ask him to make something appear when his powers were running low. He would explain that he needed to go see the old man on the mountain to get more magic, and he always made that trek before the kid’s next visit.
Ken was full of fun and brought joy and laughter wherever he went. He impacted so many people, from his children’s childhood friends, many whom remained close to him until the day he passed. To his grandchildren’s friends, who considered him a second grandpa and still hold the memories of him cheering them on during ALL their games. Ken’s big and hilarious personality will not be forgotten. His passionate, endearing and endless love for his wife will always be felt. The selflessness, kindness and wholehearted love that he provided to so many will live on forever. All who knew Ken feel the immeasurable pain of his loss, however, all will live with the serenity of the love that he left behind.
