Kendrick Martin Grimes, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 — he was 88 years old. His loving wife, Barbara, was by his side. Ken is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Robert, and daughter, Darla Becker, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other loved ones. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Bill Grimes, his son Kenny Grimes, grandchildren Seth Becker and Shobe White, his sister Billie Vaughn Gambel and brother-in-law George Gambel, as well as several family members on Barbara’s side and many more family and friends.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.