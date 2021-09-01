KENNETH A. WISDOM
Born January 24, 1924 in Stringtown, Oklahoma to Rory and Gladys Wisdom. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Red Wisdom, and his son, Kenneth W. Wisdom.
Kenneth married Wanda J. Sample in April of 1948. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy, and was present for the attack on Pearl Harbor, when the Japanese suicide bombers bombed the harbor. Kenneth then went back to Washington D.C. on the World War II honor flight and recommended it to any veterans!
Kenneth become a Deacon of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and started youth ministry by buying a van and transporting kids to Sunday School, every Sunday morning. He also helped build four churches for worship and fellowship in his lifetime; he was very active in church most of his adult life.
His last place of work was Pittsburg Testing Lab out of Eugene. He collected samples of plywood, concrete, etc., and sent them to the lab for testing to make sure they were up to code.
Frequently, he would have to chase a load and sent it back to whoever it originated from. It was his favorite job out of his woodworks career.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Wanda J. Wisdom; daughter, Linda K. Carter; granddaughter, Shelly VanName of Portland; grandson, Chris Knight; granddaughter Brittany Goertzen of Portland, great-grandson Grayson of Portland; and great-granddaughter Everly, also of Portland.
Even though we will miss him, it comforts his family to know he has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Landmark Missionary Church, 5599 N. Umpqua Hwy. in Roseburg.
He will be laid to rest in Roseburg Memorial Gardens following funeral services.
