Kenneth Merl Hostetter, of Herriman, Utah, passed away July 13, 2022 at the age of 76.
Born in 1945 in Alamosa, Colorado, to Merl and Wilma Hostetter, he graduated from Farmington High School in New Mexico and served on an LDS mission in Sweden. Ken joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served in the military police during The Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1971 as a sergeant.
Ken married his wife, Karen, in 1971 and they spent over 50 years together.
He spent his working years in mining, hydraulic engineering and sales. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and wood carving, of which he became a master carver. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Association in Roseburg, Oregon.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.
Ken is survived by his wife, Karen Wold Hostetter, and his children, Kimberly Beyer, Shannon Inglis (David), Stephanie Facemyer (Doug) and Mitch Beyer (Lisa), and his grandchildren Samantha Inglis, Bailee Facemyer, Madison Facemyer and Emily Facemyer. He is also survived by his brothers; William (Rick) Hostetter (Diana) and Randy Hostetter (Fran) and his sister Connie Stott.
Ken's family has organized a memorial service to honor his life and military service, which will be held at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.
