Ladies and gentlemen, we regret to inform you that Kenneth Lee Rogers left this world unexpectedly on Dec. 11, 2022, at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Oregon. He came into this world on March 5, 1952, to the joy of his parents, Ivan and Ethyl Rogers, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Never one to shy away from trouble or a good time, he did his best to keep the good people of Douglas County on their toes. It was here that he met his first two true loves; Hamms beer and hunting.
With hard work and an entrepreneurial spirit, he ran several successful small businesses and became a respectable member of the community. In 1985, he met his third true love, Myo James, who remained his partner in love, life and happiness until his dying day. Together they took over the Cozy Corner Tavern in 1988 and the patrons of the Cozy became their second family. The passage of over three decades was marked by celebration of holidays, weddings, births, divorces and deaths. Kenny's philosophy was whether it be good times or bad, people will come to the bar.
Recognizing his good fortune, he chose to pursue a philanthropy that combined festivity with charity. This is what lead him to Free Masonry and the Shriners International. As a Shriner, he raised thousands of dollars every year that directly benefited the young patients of the Portland Shriners Childrens Hospital. He was very proud of his work as a Mason and Shriner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ethyl Rogers, his brothers, Richard and Bruce Rogers, and granddaughters Sophia and Mia James. He is survived by his partner Myo James, his sister Joyce Rogers, his brother Walter Rogers, his children Lanie Sky and Angela Lewis, his step-children Jim and Dennis James, as well as many grandchildren and great-grand-children.
We want to conclude with a toast; To Kenny, as you wait for us at the hunting camp in the next world, we will be on the lookout for a Hamms can hanging from a tree. May you have a good time waiting for us.
Funeral services will be held at the Roseburg Masonic Lodge, 920 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg, Oregon, 97470, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m.
