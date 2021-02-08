On Tuesday February 2, 2021, Kenneth R. Glass passed away in Roseburg, OR, at the age of 92. Ken was born August 4, 1928 in Farmersville, Texas to Walter Max Glass Sr. and Velora Verr Huckabee. He was the youngest of four children who have all preceded him in death. At the age of 14 he moved to Coos Bay, OR and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1946. Ken played football and basketball for Marshfield and obtained a scholarship to OTI. Ken lettered in football and also played basketball at OTI while enrolled in the dry cleaners’ program. Soon after, along with his wife, this would begin their legacy. Ken also served in the National Guard.
On September 14, 1951, he married Jessie Hazzard and raised three daughters (Margo, Molly and Mary). Together they were members of various clubs, organizations and associations which include Umpqua Lions Club, Elks Club, Oregon Dry Cleaners Association, Roseburg Water Board of Directors, Rod & Gun Club to name a few. They also were community supporters in various programs for many years. In 1956, they opened Ken’s Dry Cleaning, in Roseburg, OR, which remained in operation for 62 years, until his retirement at 90 years old. Ken and Jessie also owned and operated five additional dry cleaners in Eugene, Medford and Salem.
Ken was an avid race car enthusiast including being a part owner and sponsor of Art Pollard's race team in 1950-60s. Along with racing, Ken enjoyed deer hunting safaris, trap shooting, and was an Oregon Duck ticket holder for over 60 years. His favorite place was his family cabin at Tenmile Lake.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jessie of 64 years, parents and siblings. He is survived by his daughters Margo Thomason (Greg), Molly Acree, and Mary Glass, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken held a special place in his heart for Paul Weddell and nephews Denny and Rock Peterson. We will forever love and miss our "BIG DADDY"!
In lieu of flowers, please take your loved ones to dinner or buy your neighbor a drink. Due to Covid restrictions, private graveside memorial for family and close friends will be held on Friday, February 12th, 2021, at 1 p.m. @ Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
