Kenneth R. “Dick” Schuldt was born in Fresno, California to Mildred Schuldt and Kenneth J. Schuldt. Dick attended Bitterwater School, in King City, California, a one room schoolhouse until 5th grade. He the attended school in Atascadero, California and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1952.
In 1953, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed at Pier 91 in Seattle, Washington and FT School in San Diego, California. Dick served on the USS DeHaven DD-727 based out of Long Beach, California, serving in Korea.
It was during his tour in Long Beach, California, that he met Beulah Hustead, or as he referred to her – “the cute girl with the red pony tails” Marrying in 1957, Dick and Beulah were together until his passing.
He later graduated from Portland State University in 1963. While at Portland State, he won many awards for his beautiful hand thrown pottery. He was truly gifted at “throwing pots”.
Dick and Beulah moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1965 with their two daughters Karen and Karol. They moved to Springfield, Oregon in 2015.
“Mr. Shultz”, as students called him, began teaching at Joseph Lane Junior High School in September of 1965. He taught at Jo Lane for 28 years. Many students said he was their favorite teacher.
After retirement, Dick went with Beulah to her traveling nurse destinations and helped with the flu clinics for the county. Their favorite place was Klamath Falls, Oregon, where they spent a lot of time with their newborn grandson, Michael.
Dick and Beulah loved to travel, going on 38 cruises and numerous trips throughout the world. Every place they went people enjoyed meeting and spending time with them. Dick’s hobbies included pottery, playing cribbage, going on cruises, caramel making and quilting with Beulah. Many people received beautiful quilts from the couple, a gift truly to be cherished. He was active for 10 years with “Meals on Wheels”, often filling in for people. This was an activity he truly enjoyed, meeting many peoples. He was also a member of the American Legion and Oddfellows.
Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beulah M. Schuldt, his daughters Karen R. Schuldt and Karol R. Schuldt-Kramer, his son-in-law, Dr. Richard. C. Kramer and grandchildren, Michael and Michelle Kramer. His love of cats will forever love through his children and grandchildren.
