Kerwin Luther Doughton, “Kernie”, our beloved family patriarch, quietly passed away on January 17th, 2021, after an eight-month battle with esophageal cancer. His love of family and community, and his creative contributions to the world, will forever be remembered.
Kernie was born on November 29th, 1938, to Mary Watson Doughton (later Esselstrom) and Luther Frank Doughton. Although born in Salem, Oregon, he, and wife Marilyn were raised in Roseburg and have spent most of their lives here.
During his young, formative years, Kernie attended Roseburg Public Schools. He excelled at sports and acted as Class President for much of his tenure. After graduating from Roseburg High School in 1957, Kernie continued his education at Oregon State University, receiving his degree in Business and Technology in 1961.
He married Marilyn Todd on April 4th, 1962 in Roseburg, at the First United Methodist Church. He later served as an officer for two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. He owned a restaurant, a Christmas tree farm, a seedling nursery and worked as a stockbroker. The couple lived in several locations within the Pacific Northwest, but always felt that Douglas County was their true home. They returned to Roseburg permanently in 1972.
Kernie was a selfless soul who valued teamwork and was reluctant to take credit for achievement. Always a team player, Kernie was an active member of the Roseburg Rotary Club, the Douglas Community Hospital Board of Directors, the First United Methodist Church, the Open Door Clinic, and the Douglas Country Chambers of Commerce. He was chosen Roseburg First Citizen in 2008.
Meanwhile, he founded KLD Investment Management in 1993. Kernie continued with Orca Investment Management through 2017. In 2020, Kernie started up again with his own firm, before his advancing illness required that he discontinue the company.
His arrangement of family adventures, including boating trips near the San Juan Islands, whitewater rafting in the Umpqua River, and bicycling the trails of Black Butte, will be forever cherished.
Kernie was a visionary who used his creative spirit to benefit family and community. One fateful evening, he described to family his vision of a holiday lights festival – a dream that came to fruition in 1993. Twenty-eight years later, sponsored by the Roseburg Rotary Club, the Douglas County Festival of Lights continues to delight area families. From their car windows, children can peer at illuminated likenesses of The Grinch, scenes from the film Frozen, and a tribute to the Armed Forces, among many other colorful displays.
Kernie took up painting as a hobby during recent years. Despite having never been observed by family applying brush to canvas, he has produced 100 striking images of clouds, mountains, and sunsets. Most of Kernie’s work, however, features the Umpqua River, where he swam, fished, and relaxed for most of his life.
Like a master juggler, Kernie made the multitasking of family, career, and community involvement look easy. But these accomplishments required hard work. They reflected his passions, values, and belief in the goodness of others. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three children, son, Kerwin John (K.J.) and wife Trisha;
grandchildren, Corinne Kitsch (Cody) and Kyle Doughton; son, Todd Doughton and his wife BelleAmie; and daughter Angela and her partner, Kyle Nagelmann.
A Celebration of Life will be held when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Roseburg Rotary Foundation at any Banner Bank, or First United Methodist Church of Roseburg
