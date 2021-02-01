Kevin Lynn Dennis, age 49, passed away on January 20, 2021. He was born in Roseburg, Oregon on Mother's Day, May 9, 1971, a very welcome and eagerly awaited gift.
Kevin grew up in Myrtle Creek, Oregon and graduated from South Umpqua High School. After graduation he joined the Air Force where he served for eight years. Most notable was his tour in South Korea. He loved to tell stories about his time spent there.
Upon discharge he returned to Myrtle Creek and eventually joined the Ironworkers Union. He worked on many bridges and buildings around Oregon and would proudly point them out.
He is survived by his parents Jerry and Betty Dennis of Myrtle Creek; his two sisters, Emily Lee (Sean Cuny) of Covington, Louisiana and Cassandra Dennis (Brian Faria) of Boise, Idaho; and his nephew Zachary Lee also of Covington, Louisiana. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Delores Brown, Thomas Dennis, and Denvil and Geneva Kimble, also, his uncle Roger Kimble.
He will be interred at the Roseburg National Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
