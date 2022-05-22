We regret to announce the passing of Kevin White, 41, of Boise, Idaho, on May 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with gallbladder cancer. Kevin was born to Ron and Margaret White in Eugene, Oregon. From Eugene, the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where Kevin graduated from Roseburg High School in 1999. Kevin earned his Eagle Scout in May of 1999, then went on to receive the Heroism Award for saving a life. He subsequently saved the lives of two more people in his later years. Kevin was an amazing man.
In 2003, Kevin moved to Boise, Idaho, where three years later he met his only love, Kali. They married in 2008 and had three beautiful children; Eliah, Reo, and Este.
Kevin's mother and father taught him respect, manners, and how to be an honorable man. His two older brothers, Russ and Jeff, set the example of what it meant to be fiercely strong and brave. Kevin's large clan of aunts, uncles, and cousins were the best examples of grit, humor and devoted love.
Kevin had an unmatched work ethic, dedicating himself to the companies he worked for. He ended his career at Boise River Fence, where he was treated like family. Kevin was a true outdoorsman. He grew up hunting, fishing, and shooting guns with his father and older brothers. They spent many nights in the Callahan Mountains where Kevin shot his first elk. Kevin loved fishing and camping every Memorial Day weekend with his family at Diamond Lake. He continued his love for the outdoors by elk and turkey hunting in the mountains and steelhead fishing in Hells Canyon every year.
Kevin was a devoted father; his children were his pride and joy and he fathered them with so much fun and love. He was an amazing husband, treating his wife like a queen every day.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Kali White, and their children, Eliah, Reo, and Este; his mother, Margaret White; his brother, Russ White (wife, Michelle White and their two children, Mitchell and Brady); and his brother Jeff White (wife, Stephanie White and their three children, Ella, Ivy, and Reed).
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Eagle Christian Church Surprise Valley with a celebration of life following at Hayden Beverage on the grassy knoll (which is fitting because our Kevin loved a good gold-winning beer). Cheers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Kevin White Memorial Fund through any Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU).
