Kim G. Carnes, age 65, went to Heaven on June 7, 2021, surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was born July 19, 1955, in Everett, Washington and raised in Days Creek, Oregon.
Kim spent most of his life as a resident of Douglas County and called Myrtle Creek home for many years. He was a dedicated employee of Roseburg Forest Products where he retired in 2017 after 44 years of service.
Kim loved spending time outdoors and could frequently be found riding his Harley, camping, hunting, fishing, crabbing, or four-wheeling. Kim was a proud “Papa” to all his grandchildren. He was often found outside at the smoker perfecting his smoked ribs recipe which he enjoyed making for family.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Claudia Newman and Erling Carnes; sisters-in-law, Linda Carnes and June Gregory; and his beloved granddaughters, Rebecka Carnes and Fayeleigh Wallander.
Kim is survived by his wife of 46 years, LaDonna Carnes; his children, Kristy Wallander and husband Mel, Son Nathan Carnes and wife Becca, and son Troy Carnes and wife Laurie; brothers, Glen, Carl and wife Karla, Gary and wife Mya, and Wayne and wife Debbie. In addition to his grandchildren: Ryan, Joe, and Shayla Carnes, Rylee, Ryan, and Mady Prinz, Ryan Wallander, and Briar Chandler.
Family will be hosting Kim’s Celebration of Life on July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Park, 131 NE Cedar Avenue, Myrtle Creek, Oregon. In Lieu of flowers, monetary donations are being accepted to benefit the Rebecka Carnes Memorial Fund which awards scholarships funds to one local high school senior each year.
