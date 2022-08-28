On Aug. 16, 2022, Kiya Nichole Marie Speckman of Riddle, Oregon, went to be with Jesus. Kiya was born Aug. 12, 2006, in Portland, Oregon. Kiya had just turned 16 years old and passed her driver's test the day before her death. Kiya loved so many and loved hard. She was empathetic and strong, brave and argumentative. She could out argue anyone, anytime. Her strong will and passion will be remembered.
Kiya was determined to graduate high school and buy her first Subaru to be part of the Subi gang. Her favorite person in her life would be her niece, Aniyah Rogers, and cousin, Freya. Kiya leaves behind her mother Kittie Rogers, her father Charles Speckman ll, grandpa Charles Speckman and her siblings; Winter Woodruff, Preston Rogers, James Speckman, Zaccharias Speckman, Jaycob Curl, Damion Speckman, Angel Speckman, Devon, Harley, Nathaniel Grimes and Jenna Faught, great uncles, Bo and great aunts. Papa Dave and Memaw Patty, cousins first and second. Aunt Amanda Perry, Jennifer Graves, Tammy Speckman, uncle Tony Rogers, Jacob Rogers, Chris Perry, Walter Curl, David Speckman and Chris. Her best friends; Mya Malone, Lyris Berlingeri and Kadence Hodgson. Best parents of choice; Brandi Malone and Jacob Berlingeri. Her school — The Days Creek Wolves — and all of her teammates as well as coaches. OHANA.
Kiya has a very large family waiting for her at the gate. I’m sure she will be fishing with uncle Bob Landon and swimming with uncle Frank and Ben Rogers, baking with grandma Dora and the list goes on. There are no words that would describe the amount of love and spirit this world has lost, and heaven has gained.
