On Aug. 16, 2022, Kiya Nichole Marie Speckman of Riddle, Oregon, went to be with Jesus. Kiya was born Aug. 12, 2006, in Portland, Oregon. Kiya had just turned 16 years old and passed her driver's test the day before her death. Kiya loved so many and loved hard. She was empathetic and strong, brave and argumentative. She could out argue anyone, anytime. Her strong will and passion will be remembered.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.