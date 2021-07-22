Kristi Atwood-VanAtta was 52 years old. She was born June 11,1969, and passed on June 28, 2021, surrounded by family.
She moved to Oregon in 1988, where she graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree from Western Oregon State College.
Kristi married and had two wonderful children that she treasured and was always so proud of.
While raising a family, she worked for 19 years in the mental health field, finding joy in helping others in need.
Kristi later transitioned into education as an Instructional Assistant. She grew into a teaching position with young special needs children.
Kristi always shared a beautiful smile and loved everyone. Kristi lived her life giving to others and passed too soon. She loved her family, she loved her friends and especially loved her students.
A casual memorial celebration will be held Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Park in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, located at 180 NE Maple Ave.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her name to The Building Blocks Equine Therapy in Roseburg, Oregon. You can email buildingblockset@gmail.com and there is also a Facebook page.
