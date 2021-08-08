Kristian Olafur DeGroot, age 71, went to be with Jesus unexpectedly on August 2, 2021. He was born June 16, 1950, in Roseburg, Oregon, the son of the late Jan DeGroot and Asa Gudmundsdottir DeGroot. Kris graduated from Glide High School in 1968, and went on to attend Oregon State University, later transferring to the University of Oregon, where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1974. On July 10, 1976, he married Kathleen Asam in Glide, Oregon. They raised two children on the river in Glide, where they've called home ever since. Kris worked for and owned BTS Engineering and Surveying for over 43 years, and later was elected as the Douglas County Surveyor. Kris loved the Lord with his whole heart and could always be found praying for anyone who needed Jesus. He was an active member of New Life Christian Center and New Beginnings Church of God. When not at church, you could find Kris working in his garden, which was his most passionate hobby, or tinkering around his house. Special moments in Kris's life included mission trips to Brazil, India, and stateside locations where he was able to share the saving gospel of Jesus Christ.
Kris is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen DeGroot; children, Adam (Casey) DeGroot of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and Ingrid (Patrick) Dunn of Roseburg, Oregon; grandson, Zane DeGroot; brothers, John (Suzan) DeGroot and Bill (Carol) DeGroot; special family members, Lizzy, Izaac, and Paizlee; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of Life was held at New Beginnings Church of God in Roseburg on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Condolences may be sent to New Beginnings Church of God, 518 NE Nash Street, Roseburg, Oregon.
