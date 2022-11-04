Kristie Lynn Buckley, a teacher and long-time resident of Glide, Oregon, passed away from complications of kidney disease on Oct. 1, 2022. Her kindness and vivacious personality will be deeply missed.
Kristie is survived by her husband, Stephen Buckley, and her children Corinn Olson, of Portland, Oregon, and Loren Olson of Roseburg, Oregon. Her extended family reaches far and wide.
Kristie was born on Sept. 21, 1958, to Terry and Bob Ray, near White Salmon, Washington. Her family moved to Hillsboro, Oregon, where she graduated from Hilhi Senior High School in 1976, and was proudly honored as being their May Fete Queen.
She sought a career in education and graduated from Oregon College of Education with her bachelor's degree in education and then received her master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Oregon. She began teaching for the Glide School District in 1980 and her presence was known at Deer Creek Elementary, Toketee Falls and Glide Elementary. Mrs. Buckley retired from teaching in 2014, but continued her support for the Glide community up until her death.
She was a happy wife, loving mom, very proud nana, retired educator, movie and book enthusiast and a lover of life!
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the Glide Elementary School gymnasium. Please join us!
