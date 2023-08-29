Kristine Anne Lewis of Riddle, Oregon, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Aug. 21, 2023. Kris was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on Jan. 23, 1966, to the late Carol (Naas) and Lawrence Lillard. She was 57, but she exuded an infectious youth and vitality. She was the brightest light in every room, with a laugh that carried and a positive outlook that always caught on.
While she spent a short time of her youth in Alaska and various parts of Oregon, she lived most of her life in Riddle. It was while attending Riddle Jr./Sr. High School she met her high school sweetheart Mike Lewis. Head over heels, after a solid pursuit from Mike, they were off and running. Little did she know, she fell in love with the man who would stay with her for the rest of her life.
Together they had two children, Krista and Dustin and four grandchildren Riley, Kamren, Layton and Emma. Kris was unquestionably devoted to her family and she thrived as a wife, mother and gramma.
It’s hard to find all the right words to describe Kris, because Kris was everything that is good. She had a generous heart and made sure everyone around her knew how much they meant to her. Kris radiated the type of love that impacted the lives of everyone she encountered. She had a remarkable ability to connect with people, share herself and focus on the best parts of others to lift them up.
She was loving and loyal, trusting and a tad gullible. Kris was intelligent, organized and the best partner to have on the opposite team in a board game. It was well known that the doors to the Lewis house were never locked, the kids and all their friends had an open invitation to sleep where they landed with the promise of breakfast in the morning.
Kris was always on the go, traveling to her favorite paradise in Mexico, volunteering in her community, coaching and playing volleyball, shopping and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends.
When Kris made friends, she kept them for life. Kris was the life of every party, the one you could count on to be dancing (with or without music) with one arm in the air, a big smile on her face and a strong rum and coke in hand.
Kris was always the social butterfly, it turns out all the talking that got her in trouble in elementary school proved to be her superpower. Her love of talking morphed into a successful career in lumber sales that spanned decades and provided her with friends and colleagues who were relentlessly supportive until the end.
Kris is survived by her husband of 38 years Mike Lewis, their two children Krista Chambers (Roland) and Dustin Lewis (Melissa), four grandchildren Riley, Kamren, Layton and Emma, her sister Kelly Barron (Harold), half-siblings, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and true lifelong friends.
In her honor, Kristine’s family invites you to carry on her memory by doing something she would have loved. Take that vacation you have been thinking about. Go to a concert and sing and dance all night. Go camping with your closest friends and family. Lay out in the sun. Get in the water. Love with all your heart, because life is too short to live with anger.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
