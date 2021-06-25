Kristofer Thomas Miller was greeted with open arms by his Heavenly Father on May 12, 2021. The sudden and unexpected death has created an immeasurable loss for his family. Through the many memories that remain, Kris’ presence in our lives will never fade away.
Kristofer was born in Eugene, Oregon, on July 15, 1980, to Tom Miller and Diana (Phillips) Johnson. He was raised in Roseburg, Oregon, and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1999. Kristofer and his first wife, Kayla (Geyer), would welcome their son, Wyatt in December 2000. Wyatt gave Kris the amazing gift of being a father.
Throughout his life, Kris would be an avid outdoorsman. His love of fishing, hunting, and camping would create opportunities for fellowship with his many friends. Lifelong friendships were nurtured beneath the stars and near many campfires. Kris lived a life of service that knew no bounds. Many of his happiest moments were on horseback, riding bulls and being a volunteer firefighter for both the Lookingglass and Tenmile Fire Departments. He could be counted on when a friend fell on hard times or when a family member needed his support. His gentle giant personality was warm and welcoming. Kris’ laughter was easily recognizable and could lift spirits during difficult times.
Kris married the love of his life, Robyn (Stevenson)(2008). They welcomed their son Walker in (July, 2010). Being a father to Walker, brought Kris immense joy and pride. His sons knew they were loved beyond measure. Wyatt and Walker were his priority and he worked hard to meet their needs. Kris often worked more than one job to provide for his family. He and Robyn created a supportive and loving life together.
Kris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Marliss Miller, maternal grandmother, Lynn Phillips and his mentor Bob Geyer. Kristofer is survived by his wife, Robyn; sons, Wyatt and Walker Miller; sister, Karrie Dishman, husband Josh and son Brysen; dad, Tom Miller and wife Trish; mom, Diana Johnson and husband Phillip; Belinda (Geyer) and husband Derek Brown. Kris also leaves behind a long list of friends and extended family that have been devastated by his loss.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 10th, 2021 at 11260 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg, OR 97471. Please bring your memories and help us celebrate this amazing man.
