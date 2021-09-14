How do you write an obituary for your child? With great difficulty.
Our beloved son, Kyle James Brown, died of Covid on August 26, 2021. He was born on October 4, 1977 to Diane and Dick Brown in Corvallis, Oregon.
When Kyle was four, the family moved to Wyoming, where they lived in Glenrock, Rock Springs and lastly, Wheatland, where Kyle attended school from the fourth grade through high school, graduating in 1996.
Kyle's first job was delivering the Casper Star Tribune newspaper, but at age 14 he took a job as a dishwasher at the Brown Derby restaurant, beginning a lifelong friendship with the Jenkins family.
I should have known when I found him at not quite 18 months old with a butter knife he gotten out of the kitchen, trying to disassemble his crib, that he would someday be a motorhead. And so, he was! He put his first street car together when he was just 15, before he could even legally drive.
When he was 16 years old, he began working for Drube manufacturing in Wheatland, doing the things he loved to do; machining, welding and at home working on cars.
As a senior in high school, he built his first stock car and raced it the night before he graduated high school. I asked him the next day if he wasn't just a little afraid being in the car on the race track for the first time. He said No, mom, I felt like Id come home.
After three years of racing in Cheyenne, he sold his stock for enough to move to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he quickly got a job on the pit crews in the NASCAR truck racing series. Working among other places for Joe Gibbs, racing on Coy Hibbs truck racing team.
Kyle was always looking for the new adventure, the new challenge, after working in NASCAR he took on a number of the other jobs, acquiring many new skills; living in Colorado, Arizona, Oregon and Texas.
Finally, several years ago, he began building turbo systems for racing pick-ups and selling them online. Five years ago, he moved home to Oregon, where his parents, grandparents, younger sister and brother, as well as many cousins, already lived. He loved to be with his family.
Kyle had his own shop in Sutherlin, Oregon and built all of his systems himself. He was a tickler for details! His shop became a meeting place for family and his car friends.
He developed many, many friendships in the car community in the Roseburg/Sutherlin area and around the country through his business.
We always said Kyle crammed 10 years of living into every year he lived! Perhaps he knew something we didn't!
His family is heartbroken at his passing. His sister Sheri Silvers, of Louisiana and Kate Brown, of Oakland Oregon, his brothers, Dave Brown of Alaska and Matthew Brown of Oakland, Oregon, will miss him every day until we are all together again!
No services are planned at this time. At a later date, we will have a BBQ at Kyle's shop for all of his friends and family. If you want to do something honor Kyle, get vaccinated if you already have not done so. Don't let your family go through this!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.