L.A. “Buck” Smith
Buck was born in 1942 to Clifford and Wanda Smith in Medford, Oregon. His father passed away when he was just four and a half months old and he went to live with his grandparents so his mother could go back to school to be a school teacher. When Buck was five years old, his mother married Bill Byrum and he and his brother and two sisters moved to Alfalfa, Oregon, to a ranch where they raised alfalfa hay and livestock.
When Buck was 14 years old the family moved to Redmond, Oregon, where all of Buck’s many adventures began. He always was a cowboy, loving the western way of life and raising livestock. When he left high school, he started working on ranches, learning all about cattle and sheep production. He was working on the Christensen Brothers Ranch in Happy Valley and he and his partner, Vern Cathcart, had a small herd of sheep when he met and married Gwen Bell while in Roseburg, Oregon. He lived the life he loved, living on ranches, raising cattle and sheep, rodeo bulls, even producing rodeos for a while.
Buck had three daughters, Debby, Suzy, and Jamie, and six grandchildren he was totally devoted to. He would do anything for them, taking them to the Treasure House for hot chocolate, buying candy after school, even taking a horse to school for “show and tell.” He was always there for them, and wanted the best for them.
He was a beloved husband, dad and grandad to his family and will be sorely missed for his jokes, teasing and loving kindness. He always wore his cowboy hat, jeans, and cowboy boots, and had many cowboy and rancher friends that would congregate at the coffee shops to tell tall tales, tease each other, and support each other when help was needed. He ran roping and team penning events at the D.C. Fairgrounds and won many buckles riding rodeo bulls and at team penning events, traveling as far as Montana and Oklahoma.
Buck struggled with COPD and emphysema later in life, and peacefully passed away on Jan. 30, 2022, with Gwen, Debby, Suzy and Jamie by his side. He was a COWBOY, he will be remembered, he loved his family, we will love him forever!
He was predeceased by his parents, step-father Bill, brother Larry, and sister Linda. He is survived by his wife Gwen, daughters Debby Watkins (Paul), Suzy Gausnell (Steve), and Jamie Parks-Yarbrough (Dick), grandchildren Cody, Zack, McKenzy, Brady, Jay, and Bret, sister Julie (Scott), nieces Dena and Trina, nephews Mike and Chris, and sister-in-law Lois Bell.
Private family services were held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held on Father’s Day weekend, further details TBA.
