Landon Michael Rainwater, born November 30, 1979, unexpectedly passed away on September 13, 2021. He left behind his beloved wife of 20 years, Karinda; two beautiful daughters Kinley and Lanae; parents Diana and Mike Rainwater; brother Jared Rainwater (Alicia); nephew and nieces Layton, Emersyn, and Hayley; grandparents Verna and Paul McBurnett; mother-in-law Nancy Hardekopf; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Gregory Hardekopf; grandparents Jessie and Clifford Rainwater; and cousin Patrick Gillespie.
He was a devoted husband and a doting father; his girls were the apple of his eye. He was truly a family man, through and through. He was loyal, driven, funny, steadfast in his beliefs, and passionate about living life to the fullest. He could often be found in his shop, working with his hands, welding, rebuilding his Papas Jeepster, or teaching his girls. He enjoyed BBQing, gardening, hiking, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He worked hard and he loved harder, he will be deeply missed. Every memory made with him will be forever cherished.
A celebration of Life will be held on Sept 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Winston Community Center.
