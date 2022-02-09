LaReece J. Haynes (Hummel) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 4, 2022 at her home.
She was born to Dave and Marie Hummel, Nov. 26, 1943, in Minot, North Dakota, the first of three children and their only daughter. The family moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1956, after the Garrison Dam was built on the Missouri River, flooding the family farm.
Reece attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School to 8th grade. After graduating from Roseburg High School in 1961, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in English degree at the University of Portland.
During the summer of 1963, she met William “Bill” Haynes, whom she married Feb. 1, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roseburg. They began their 58 years of marriage in Klamath Falls, Oregon. After moving around, they returned to the Roseburg area in 1969.
In 1976, Velada Aldea opened its doors providing a unique space for countless weddings, receptions, celebrations, gatherings, and business meetings. This business was her pride and joy. While in business for 23 years, she served on the Douglas County Advisory Committee and the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce Board.
After Reece retired in 1999, she remained active in the community, giving back by working with Meals-on-Wheels, coordinating volunteers at the Red Cross, and reading with children in the SMART program. She enjoyed learning spanish and traveling to Mexico City, downhill skiing, and her adventure hiking trip through Switzerland. Her creative flair was highlighted in her quilts. They gave her challenge and endless gratification, personalizing them for the new babies in the family.
LaReece was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Clyde and Olive Haynes, whom she considered her second parents. She is survived by her brothers: Neil (Cathy) Hummel and Craig (Valoree) Hummel; her children: Theresa Lang and Tony Haynes; and her dearly loved grandchildren: Richard Lang, William Lang, Cassie Haynes, Tyler Haynes and Will Haynes.
Her family would like to especially thank Dr. Neil Kumar, DaVita Mercy Dialysis, and Mercy Hospital Emergency staff for the exceptional care and kindness Reece received.
