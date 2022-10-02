Larry Alan Strain, age 69, went with the white buffalo on Sept. 27, 2022. Larry was born May 16, 1953, in Bandon, Oregon, to Al and Juanita (Robbins) Strain.
Larry was an avid fisherman, story teller, logger, dock builder and rock hound. Though big in stature, he was very agile and graceful in step. Larry was easy to misunderstand but impossible not to love. Everyone noticed him when he entered the room. He made everyone laugh with his “wood eye” antics and inanimate characters made out of random objects. He loved telling stories about his adventures as a young man in activities that we shall not reveal. He had many “encounters” with authority but only because he liked to party. Larry was the friend many could count on to give you a tow or post bail no matter where you were or what time of the night he got the call. He liked working on cars and loved driving little sports cars. Larry was always collecting rocks and his vehicles and pockets were always full of rocks.
He is survived by his “honey bunny” of 25 years, Michelle, his daughter Jennifer Strain of Portland, step-mother Birdella Strain of Roseburg, sister Kathleen Panush of Bandon, brother Henry Strain and wife Heidi of Roseburg and brother Al Strain and wife Barbara of Lakeview, Oregon, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends whom he cared for and loved.
A true “Larry style” Celebration of Life potluck will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Tyee Campground Pavilion from Saturday at 2 p.m. through Sunday. Please come share your memories and stories of Larry. All are welcome. Tent spaces paid for and also available. Call Michelle at 541-680-3830 for more info.
