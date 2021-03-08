CARTER, Larry Don – Age 75, of Oakland, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Larry was born January 1st, 1946 in Paragould, Arkansas to Augusta “Gene” Carter and Willodean (Kingston) Carter. Larry married Elizabeth (Gibson) Carter on November 24, 1964 in Reno, Nevada. Larry and Liz moved to Oakland, Oregon in 1988. Larry and Liz were married for 36 years until Liz’s passing on May 9th, 2001. At the time of his passing, Larry was married to Sandra (Crumpton) Carter.
Larry started out in life as a union house painter until the diesel engine enticed him to become a truck driver and to go into business with his father-in-law, Joseph Gibson. Larry and Joe owned J&B Fertilizer in Fremont, California for close to 30 years before selling their company in 1995. Larry jokingly gave himself the title, “King of the (‘Fertilizer’) Haulers” while owning that company and didn’t hesitate to proudly announce his title to any unsuspecting individual who asked him what his occupation was.
For a brief time after selling the trucking company he owned, Larry drove truck for local Douglas County companies including Huffman Wright Construction and Scott Allen Logging before he got on with the “The Extra Crew” driving dump truck for Douglas County Public Works. Larry worked for the County for 14 years before retiring.
During the ownership of his company, Larry gave an opportunity and taught many people how to drive truck, enabling them to have a valuable skill that could provide for their families. At the time of his passing, it is likely that traces of diesel still remained in his blood.
Always quick with jokes and nicknames that he would give to people, Larry would fast become a good friend that could always be depended on.
Larry’s lasting legacy though, is that of a fantastic husband and loving father, grandfather, stepfather, step-grandfather, big brother and uncle.
One of the many familial attributes about Dad was that he can be always counted on to be a fixture at the ball games anybody in his family were playing in. Larry was certainly one of the loudest fans cheering them on.
Larry is survived by his wife Sandy; his sons Jeff and Eric, Eric’s wife Mary Jane; and his granddaughter Elizabeth. Larry is also survived by stepson Geff, and his family; stepson, Tom, his wife Melissa and their family; stepson, Dean, his wife Amy and their family; stepson, Jason and his family. Larry is also survived by his sister Judy and her family; his brother Joseph along with many other in-laws, nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Finally, Larry is survived by his trusted and constant sidekick, Sassy the Schnauzer.
