Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 9:26 am
Ed passed away Friday, Oct. 21, at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan Monrean, sister Sharon Nye and brother Fred Monrean, of Roseburg, Oregon, daughter Tammy and husband Rob Spohn, of Medford, Oregon, and daughter Georgina and husband Thad Olsen of Bend, Oregon, who brought a gaggle of grandkids including Dustin and wife Michon, Daniel and wife McKenzie, Dylan, Amanda, Joe, Christian, Morgan and Nikki and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Monrean.
Ed was born July 29, 1949, in Roseburg, Oregon, to A.G. and Leoma Monrean. He graduated from Roseburg High and went on to earn a degree from the Oregon Institute of Technology. He worked for Douglas County for over 30 years and retired as the Deputy County surveyor.
Ed had a great number of talents and passions he pursued through the years. He was gifted in architecture and had a keen eye for artistic design and scale. Although he didn’t dance, he was a musician and had a wonderful voice. Ed enjoyed the outdoors, not so much in a hardcore man vs. nature way, but more of man in nature, preferring to sleep outdoors under the stars, even in inclement weather.
He served as the president of the Roseburg Track Club and was an avid runner and cyclist for many years until an injury changed his exercise routine to walking his beloved boxers. Ed was also known for his quick wit and great sense of humor, and had mastered the timing and delivery of everything from deadpan to dad jokes.
His years were dedicated to providing the very best life he could for his family. He is dearly missed.
Celebration of life will be held on Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Roseburg Country Club.
