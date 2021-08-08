Larry Eugene Palmer (b. May 5, 1946) passed away on Thursday night, July 22, 2021. A longtime resident of the Seattle area, he was known to his family and community as an unshakable optimist who always had a story at hand.
The eldest of five siblings, Larry was born and raised in Roseburg, Oregon by his mother, Lillian Redman. He began working his first job at 10 years old to support his family, and continued to work up until his death, which he took great pride in and attributed to his Italian heritage. Larry graduated from Roseburg High School in 1964 and remained close with his classmates as a member of the class committee. Immediately after high school, Larry joined the military, serving for 23 years, primarily in the Air Force and achieving the rank of Master Sergeant, all while raising his two daughters. He attended the University of Oregon (after which he was seldom seen without a Ducks hat), and began a long career as a businessman, starting and owning numerous businesses. His crowning achievement was building his successful insurance agency and brokerage from the ground up alongside his wife, Lee Ann.
Always the life of the party, Larry was known for his cheerful and outgoing personality, entertaining stories, work ethic, and philanthropy. He had a love for traveling and exploring, oftentimes taking his entire family along with him on his adventures. He was a very proud father and grandpa, always looking for a teachable moment. If Larry had an idea, he didn’t think about it, he did it.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, through which he was well known for his generosity in serving his community. Larry lived by his core philosophy: In the tree of life, don’t stick to the safety of the trunk, but go out on the limbs where the fruit grows. You will have more fun.
Larry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lee Ann Palmer; his daughters, Hayley Palmer and Kelli (Mark) Pearson; step-daughter, Terri (Jeff) Forsberg; six grandchildren, Makenzie, Gannon, Kate, Calvin, Cole and Caden; brother, Jim (Linda) Palmer; sisters Jeanne Kilcey and Pennie Coelho and baby sister Robin (David) Gross. A private service was held on July 27, and a graveside service will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on August 14 at 11 a.m.
