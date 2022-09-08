Larry Lloyd Fromdahl was born in Watertown, South Dakota, on Aug. 17, 1946, to Lloyd and Oriel (Johnson) Fromdahl. In 1952, the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon. Larry attended Roseburg schools, learned to play the trumpet and worked at a few jobs until 1964, when the gentle 18-year-old boy got his draft notice and was whisked off to Vietnam. He left behind his family, a girlfriend and a really nice ’57 Chevy. The girl ditched him, some SOB stole and stripped the ’57 and his family moved to South Dakota to try their hand at dairy farming.
After his service to his country was complete, he joined the family in South Dakota and started his own family; blessed with a daughter, Dawn Marie. Life was hard on the farm and in 1971, the entire bunch once again pulled up stakes and returned to Roseburg. Larry drove log truck for a few years, welcomed a son, Wayne Andrew, and finally took up long haul trucking, wandering the country, a little lost, until finally Vietnam and Agent Orange forced him to retire and return to Roseburg. He eventually met and married Susan Hunter.
Larry was loved by many, including his “old” TeePee family and his “new” Scoreboard family. He will be missed so much by Susan of Roseburg, his daughter Dawn Sutherland (Doug), granddaughter Amber (Jesse) Powers and great-grandson Greyson James Wade Powers, all of Medford. He also leaves behind younger brother, Tony (Janet) Fromdahl of Gresham, Oregon, little sister Sandy (TJ) Brown of Roseburg, his son Wayne, of Georgia, two grandsons of Bend, Oregon, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Jackie Berkshire and former wife Diana.
Larry didn’t want a big fuss when he passed, but I know he would be happy to have those who knew him raise a glass (or two or three) of their favorite beverage and say goodbye. If you read this, please hug a veteran. Thank them for their service and the devils they fought, for those devils often become the demons they continue to fight.
Larry will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022, at the Roseburg National Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
