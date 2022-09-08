Larry Lloyd Fromdahl was born in Watertown, South Dakota, on Aug. 17, 1946, to Lloyd and Oriel (Johnson) Fromdahl. In 1952, the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon. Larry attended Roseburg schools, learned to play the trumpet and worked at a few jobs until 1964, when the gentle 18-year-old boy got his draft notice and was whisked off to Vietnam. He left behind his family, a girlfriend and a really nice ’57 Chevy. The girl ditched him, some SOB stole and stripped the ’57 and his family moved to South Dakota to try their hand at dairy farming.

