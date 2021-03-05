Larry Joseph Helbing, age 75, died on February 24, 2021, at home surrounded by his family due to multiple health complications. He was born on April 18, 1945 in North Dakota to the late, Joseph and Rose Helbling. His legacy lives on in what he held most dear, a supportive, caring, and close family.
Larry was a devoted and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and older brother. He always looked forward to moments to celebrate with his family. This included long standing holiday traditions of Memorial Day weekend camping trips to Indian Mary Campground, Easter weekend coast visits, birthday party celebrations, Christmas parties, and summer family BBQs and picnics, especially with his extended family.
After retirement from working at Champion International Mill, Larry had a busy schedule for the past 24 years, helping take care of his grandchildren, Alex, Zach, Zoe, and Lucas. He spent many hours driving his grandkids to/from school, attending school functions, and watching his grandkids’ sporting events.
Larry also left behind a legacy of tools and metal to his family, which he loved to search, buy, and collect in abundance. If you needed a tool, Larry had it, and most likely in multiples. He also loved old cars and reminisced about his old roadster and 67’ Mustang that he gave up after having kids.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathy Helbling. They met as neighbors and classmates when they were teenagers, and recently celebrated 56 years of marriage on January 9th. He is also survived by his daughter, Janet Holland and husband Robert; his daughter, Nancy Parazoo and husband Eric, his daughter, Becky Miller and husband George; grandchildren, Alex Holland, Zach Holland, Zoe Parazoo, and Lucas Miller; his brother, Gary Helbling and wife Chris; his brother, Allen Helbling and wife Joy; his sister, Rosie Underwood and husband Garcia; stepmother, Janice Helbling; nieces; nephews; and extended family and friends.
Larry will be dearly missed for his stubborn tenacity, news updates, and unfailing willingness to help his children and grandchildren. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Picnic in his honor on his 76th Birthday on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Larry Helbing Scholarship. You can send donations to Janet Holland. A GoFundMe account has been opened in his name as well.
